Stanek (1-0) allowed a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win Monday against the Royals.
Stanek entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at six and earned his first win of the season when Yordan Alvarez homered in the bottom of the frame. Stanked turned in his 24th consecutive scoreless appearance and has maintained a 24:9 K:BB across 20 innings in that span. Stanek has an excellent 0.67 ERA with eight holds on the season, though he is likely to be limited to a setup role.