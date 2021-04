Stanek struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Closer Ryan Pressly had thrown 31 pitches over the last two days, so he was skipped for this save opportunity. Instead, manager Dusty Baker opted for Stanek, who has emerged as Houston's eighth-inning reliever. The right-hander's fired blanks in nine of 12 outings and leap-frogged several relievers to claim a high-leverage role.