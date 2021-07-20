Stanek allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over the eighth inning in Monday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.

Stanek was called upon to shepherd a two-run lead to closer Ryan Pressly but ran into trouble by walking two batters. After allowing a run on a single, he was able to strike out Bradley Zimmer on five pitches to record his 12th hold of the season. Other than a five-run kerfuffle against the Orioles on June 29, Stanek has been a trusted late-inning source out of the bullpen for Houston since mid-June. He entered Monday's contest not having allowed a run in 12 of 13 appearances.