Stanek suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Rangers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Stanek went down hard after covering first base, and he was eventually carted off the field. It would be a huge loss for the Astros if he's forced to miss significant time, as he's posted a 1.86 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with a 9:0 K:BB over his last 10 appearances and has been a key contributor out of Houston's bullpen.