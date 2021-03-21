Stanek allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning in Saturday's spring game against St. Louis.

Stanek has made three spring appearances, giving up one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over three innings. He had a minor role in the Marlins' bullpen in 2020 and is projected to be part of the Astros' bullpen, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Beyond closer Ryan Pressly, the pecking order in the bullpen has not received much press and is not well defined. Joe Smith could serve as a setup man while perceived options Josh James (hip) and Pedro Baez (not injury related) have not pitched yet.