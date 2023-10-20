Stanek earned the win in Thursday's 10-3 victory over the Rangers in Game 3 of the ALCS, throwing just under a perfect inning.

Stanek required minimal effort to secure a win, throwing a single pitch to induce a double play to end the inning. The team would then go on to stack up four runs to break the tie in the following inning, leaving Stanek with the decision. Stanek is now up to three wins for his career in the postseason, during which he has pitched to a robust 2.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 18 innings.