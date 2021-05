Stanek hit a batter and walked two over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 8-4 win over Oakland.

Stanek left with the bases juiced but avoided damage when Ryan Pressly induced an inning-ending groundout. For Stanek, who had emerged as a high-leverage reliever, it was the third straight shaky outing, and he could be losing that leverage role. He's allowed five runs on three hits and six walks over the last 1.2 innings.