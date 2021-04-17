Stanek (0-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Mariners, surrendering one run on two walks while registering two outs.

Stanek took the loss despite not giving up a hit. He recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning with ease, but walked the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning before he was pulled. Ryan Pressly entered the game and allowed the winning run to score, leaving Stanek with the loss. The 29-year-old has only surrendered two runs and owns an 11.7 K/9 so Friday's decision could simply be a blip on the radar.