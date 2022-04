Stanek did not allow a baserunner or strike out any hitters in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Mariners.

Stanek was dealing with tightness in his back throughout the weekend series, but he was able to take the mound in the finale. His performance wasn't particularly notable, as the Astros were down 7-2 when he entered the game. However, with Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, Stanek is a potential source of saves in the short term.