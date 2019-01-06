Astros' Scott Manea: Heads to Houston
Manea was traded from the Mets to the Astros with outfielder Ross Adolph and infielder Luis Santana in exchange for infielders J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek on Sunday.
Manea had a breakout 2018 campaign with Low-A Columbia, both offensively and defensively. At the plate, he produced his best marks in batting average (.261) and slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 23 doubles and 12 home runs in 405 plate appearances. Behind the dish, he threw out 29 of 48 would-be base stealers (60.4 percent). The 23-year-old could be a decent get for Houston if he can maintain these offensive and defensive progressions in the upper levels of the minor leagues.
