Astros' Seth Beer: Agrees to deal

Beer has reached a contract agreement with the Astros, Fox 26 Houston reports. "We worked out a deal," Beer said. "I'll fly in Tuesday to sign everything and then head off to short-season."

The Astros selected Beer out of Clemson with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft. In three seasons with the Tigers, Beer hit 56 home runs and drove in 177 runs.

