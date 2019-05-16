Beer was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 2018 first-rounder hit .328/.414/.602 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 35 games for High-A Fayetteville before earning a promotion to Double-A. There is no doubt that Beer can hit, but the bigger question is where he lands defensively or if he's a DH-only prospect. Either way, he'll look to continue mashing his way up the minor-league latter.

