Astros' Seth Beer: Earns promotion to Double-A
Beer was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 2018 first-rounder hit .328/.414/.602 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 35 games for High-A Fayetteville before earning a promotion to Double-A. There is no doubt that Beer can hit, but the bigger question is where he lands defensively or if he's a DH-only prospect. Either way, he'll look to continue mashing his way up the minor-league latter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...