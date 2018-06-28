Astros' Seth Beer: Earns quick promotion

Beer was promoted from short-season Tri-City to Low-A Quad Cities, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beer, the Astros first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2018 draft, spent two weeks with the ValleyCats, hitting .293 (12-for-41) with four home runs, three doubles and seven RBI over 11 games. He also had six walks to post a 1.090 OPS. There's some question about where Beer will land defensively, as some evaluators feel he may be a designated hitter only, but he played both first base and left field with Tri-City.

Our Latest Stories