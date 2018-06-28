Astros' Seth Beer: Earns quick promotion
Beer was promoted from short-season Tri-City to Low-A Quad Cities, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Beer, the Astros first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2018 draft, spent two weeks with the ValleyCats, hitting .293 (12-for-41) with four home runs, three doubles and seven RBI over 11 games. He also had six walks to post a 1.090 OPS. There's some question about where Beer will land defensively, as some evaluators feel he may be a designated hitter only, but he played both first base and left field with Tri-City.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...