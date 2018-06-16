Astros' Seth Beer: Homers in debut

Beer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and three runs scored in his debut for short-season Tri-Valley on Friday.

Beer, the Astros first-round draft pick (28th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Clemson, debuted in left field and hit out of the two-hole. It's not surprising to see the former Tiger go bridge, as he belted 56 homers in three seasons at Clemson.