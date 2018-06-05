Astros' Seth Beer: Lands with Houston at No. 28 overall

The Astros have selected Beer with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

For dynasty-league owners who monitor amateur prospects, Beer has probably been on radars longer than any player in this class, as he put up monster offensive numbers and was the college player of the year as a freshman at Clemson. This immediately led to people projecting him as a potential 1-1 pick in this draft, but over the past two years, his utter lack of defensive utility has pushed him down boards. Beer hit .301/.456/.642 with 22 home runs and a 36:54 K:BB in 226 at-bats as a junior against the quality pitching that comes with playing in the ACC; however there are some concerns about his ability to do that kind of damage with a wood bat. He doesn't even profile at first base, and the track record of DH-only prospects in recent years is mixed at best. His name value and offensive upside will lead to him being valued higher in dynasty leagues than he is in real life, but he will need to come close to maxing out offensively to warrant a 25-man roster spot as a designated hitter.