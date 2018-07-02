Astros' Seth Beer: Logs four hits Sunday
Beer went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Low-A Quad Cities' 3-2 win over Kane County on Sunday.
Beer, the No. 28 overall pick in the first-year player draft in June, hasn't taken long to make his mark in the professional ranks. After delivering a 1.090 OPS across 11 games with short-season Tri-City, Beer earned a promotion to the full-season affiliate and has continued to rake, going 7-for-17 with five RBI over his first four contests. The 21-year-old is viewed as one of the more advanced hitting prospects from his draft class, but Beer's lack of a true defensive position means he'll need to dominant at the plate in the higher levels of the minors before getting a look as the Astros' designated hitter.
