Beer was called up to High-A Buies Creek on Monday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB reports.

Beer only spent a month with Low-A Quad Cities after earning a quick promotion from short-season Tri City following just 11 games with the team. Across 28 outings with Quad Cities, he slashed .342/.430/.486 with three home runs, 16 RBI and one stolen base.

