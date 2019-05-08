Beer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for High-A Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Beer, the Astros' first-round pick in 2018, leads the Carolina League with 28 RBI and is near the top in all other major hitting categories. The left-handed hitting outfielder is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .400/.444/.880 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI. He started at first base Tuesday, the 13th time in 29 games he's played there. There are no second thoughts about Beer's ability to slug, but the ultimate question is where he lands defensively or if he's a DH-only prospect.

