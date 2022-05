Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to serve as the 27th player for Thursday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wednesday's contest was suspended and resumed ahead of Thursday's game, so the right-hander will provide bullpen depth for the impromptu twin bill. Martinez delivered a scoreless frame in his lone big-league appearance this season and has a 4.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings at Sugar Land.