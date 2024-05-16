Martinez picked up the save in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two walks over two innings while striking out one.

Martinez entered the contest with a three-run lead in the top of the eighth and struck out the first batter on seven pitches before issuing a walk to JJ Bleday. The right-hander would quickly work his way through it, however, thanks to a double play ball in the following at-bat, before returning for the ninth. Despite also issuing a walk in the final frame, Martinez was able to wrap up the game with another scoreless inning to notch his first save of the season. It was a nice bounceback effort for the reliever, who had allowed three runs in his previous appearance on May 12 against the Tigers.