Martinez allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out zero over one inning Friday against the Mariners.

Martinez entered the game in the 7th inning with the Astros up 5-1 and had little trouble retiring the bottom of the Mariners' lineup. The right-handed reliever now sports a 1.33 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 27 innings. Despite the strong performance on the season, he is buried in the Astros' bullpen, having seen just 13 total appearances since the start of June, and will likely continue finding save and hold opportunities hard to come by.