Martinez (1-0) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two across 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Rangers.

The Astros pitching staff was put in a tough position after Framber Valdez (elbow) was scratched. That was exacerbated after Blair Henley managed only one out while allowing five runs, but Martinez followed him into the game and managed to tally his 11 outs on just 32 pitches. Martinez is capable of working multiple innings in relief but has never started a big-league game, so he'll almost certainly return to a more traditional role out of the bullpen moving forward.