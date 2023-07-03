The Astros optioned Dubin to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After working in relief in his first two big-league appearances, Dubin entered the rotation Sunday and took a no-decision while limiting a tough Texas offense to one run on three hits and two walks. Though Dubin acquitted himself well Sunday, the Astros opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster for right-hander Brandon Bielak, who was called up from Sugar Land in a corresponding move. If he isn't needed in relief over the next couple of days, Bielak will likely step in the rotation when the Astros next require a fifth starter Friday versus the Mariners.