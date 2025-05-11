The Astros reinstated Dubin (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Houston optioned fellow righty reliever Logan VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land to open up a spot in the bullpen for Dubin, who had been on the shelf all season due to right shoulder inflammation. After giving up just one earned run while striking out nine over five innings during his rehab assignment in the minors between Sugar Land and Double-A Corpus Christi, Dubin looks poised to handle a middle-innings role out of the Astros bullpen.
