Dubin will start Friday's game in Minnesota, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old threw 55 pitches over 3.1 innings in a start against the Mets over the weekend, but that was his first start in either the majors or minors this season. Though Dubin will be making a second straight turn through the rotation, he still could be hard pressed to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win.