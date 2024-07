Dubin threw 3.1 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out two in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Dubin started a bullpen game for the Astros and turned in his longest outing of the season. Though he didn't generate many strikeouts, he was able to keep the Mets off balance with 12 called strikes on only 55 total pitches. Dubin entered the appearance having given up four earned runs across his last 4.1 innings (three appearances), and he recorded his first scoreless effort since June 12.