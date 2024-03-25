Manager Joe Espada said that Dubin (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Monday at the Astros' spring training facility, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Facing hitters in a live BP setting marks a meaningful step forward in the recovery process for Dubin, who didn't make any appearances during the Grapefruit League after experiencing shoulder inflammation early in camp. As a reliever, Dubin likely won't require a lengthy ramp-up period, but he appears on track to begin the season on the 15-day injured list unless the Astros elect to option him to Triple-A Sugar Land.