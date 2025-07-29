Dubin (forearm) completed a 27-pitch live batting practice session Friday at the Astros' facility in Florida, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubin has been on the shelf since June 24 due to a right forearm strain, but he looks like he'll soon be ready to head out on a rehab assignment. The 29-year-old righty has made 18 appearances out of the Houston bullpen this season, logging a 1.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB while collecting two wins and six holds over 20.1 innings.