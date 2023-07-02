Dubin allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings, taking a no-decision in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Dubin worked up to 68 pitches (39 strikes) in his first big-league start, and he did an effective job of quieting a strong offense. The run on his line came on an Adolis Garcia sacrifice fly in the first inning. It's unclear if Dubin will stick in the Astros' rotation beyond Sunday -- Framber Valdez (ankle) is questionable to pitch again before the All-Star break. If Dubin starts again, it'll likely be during a four-game home series versus the Mariners.