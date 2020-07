Dubin was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After a solid season in 2019, Dubin was added to the Astros' 60-man roster for developmental purposes. However, he'll now be sidelined for an undisclosed reason. The 24-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA and a 151:46 K:BB over 110.2 innings in the minors last year.