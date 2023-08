Triple-A Sugar Land placed Dubin on its 7-day injured list Friday with an unspecified injury.

After a brief stint in Houston, Dubin returned to Triple-A on July 3 and compiled a 4.63 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 11.2 innings over four appearances with Sugar Land before landing on the IL. The severity of Dubin's injury isn't known, but it'll take him out of the mix for a potential promotion for the foreseeable future.