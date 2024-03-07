Dubin (shoulder) resumed playing catch Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubin has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut while he recovers from right shoulder inflammation, but resuming a throwing program this week is the first step toward getting back on the mound in a game setting. The right-hander will likely increase his throwing distance off flat ground over the next several days before advancing to bullpen sessions and then facing hitters in live batting practice. Even if he remains free of setbacks as he builds back up, Dubin is still probably a week or more away from his spring debut.