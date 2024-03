The Astros placed Dubin on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubin didn't pitch in any Grapefruit League games this spring while recovering from what prior reports had described as shoulder inflammation, but the Astros are now labeling his injury as a forearm strain. The right-hander was able to face hitters earlier this week, so he could soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.