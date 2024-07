Dubin will start Friday's game in Minnesota, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It had been the expectation, but the Astros were holding off officially announcing it in case Dubin was needed in relief before then. The 28-year-old threw 55 pitches over 3.1 innings in a start against the Mets over the weekend, but that was his first start in either the majors or minors this season. It will be a bullpen game for Houston.