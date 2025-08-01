Dubin (forearm) made his first rehab appearance Tuesday at Triple-A Sugar Land, striking out a batter while allowing an earned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Tuesday's appearance was Dubin's first at any level since June 20, as he's been on the shelf for more than a month while recovering from a right forearm strain. He'll likely remain with Sugar Land at least through the weekend to continue his rehab assignment before Houston potentially adds him back to the big-league bullpen in the first week of August.