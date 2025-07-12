default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dubin (forearm) has resumed throwing from flat ground in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Dubin landed on the injured list June 24 with a forearm strain but has made the first step toward a return. He'll still need to progress to throwing bullpen sessions and potentially go on a rehab assignment, setting him up for a possible return in late July or early August.

More News