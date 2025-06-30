The Astros are expected to recall Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Whitcomb is slated to fill Jeremy Pena's (rib) spot on the 26-man roster after Pena was placed on the injured list. Whitcomb is hitless in nine at-bats with the Astros this season, but he owns a .942 OPS with 19 homers in 264 plate appearances with Sugar Land. He's played every position except catcher, pitcher and center field this season, but Whitcomb's easiest path to at-bats will likely come at shortstop or left field.