The Astros activated Arrighetti (thumb) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Miami.

The right-hander wound up missing almost exactly four months after suffering a fractured right thumb back in early April. Prior to being activated, Arrighetti held a 5.73 ERA and 11:5 K:BB in 11 innings over three rehab starts between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. He threw 79 pitches in his final rehab outing with Sugar Land last Thursday, so he'll be in line for a somewhat limited workload Wednesday.