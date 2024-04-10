The Astros selected Arrighetti's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti is poised to make his major-league debut Wednesday in Kansas City. The 24-year-old is one of the team's top pitching prospects and holds a 2.16 ERA 10:7 K:BB over 8.1 innings this season with Sugar Land. A 29.2 percent strikeout rate in the minors points to Arrighetti's promise, but a 10.7 walk rate suggests he's not a finished product yet and fantasy managers might be best served with a wait-and-see approach.