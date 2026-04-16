Arrighetti (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies after tossing six innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 while allowing two hits and four walks.

The four free passes were a bit concerning for Arrighetti, who tossed 61 of his 100 pitches for strikes, but he delivered an excellent performance in what was a strong matchup on paper. Arrighetti might have done enough to earn another turn in the rotation or two going forward, and he should be lined up to make his next start next week on the road against the Guardians.