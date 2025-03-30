Arrighetti (1-0) got the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five across six innings.

Arrighetti found himself in trouble with two baserunners in the first inning, but he got out unscathed after striking out Mark Vientos. Arrighetti proceeded to retire the next 12 batters and held a 1-0 lead heading into the six inning. He gave up his lone run when he fielded a groundball from Juan Soto and casually tossed it to first base, which allowed Jose Siri to dash to home plate and barely beat out the tag. It was the only blemish in what was a strong start for Arrighetti, who is tentatively slated to start against the Twins on the road next week.