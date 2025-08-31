Arrighetti didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.

Arrighetti kept the Angels hitless into the third inning before surrendering a solo homer to Zach Neto, which accounted for both his only hit and run allowed. Despite the strong overall line, the right-hander's control issues resurfaced with five walks, a problem that had also plagued him in recent outings. Even so, Saturday's performance brought positives, as Arrighetti set a season high with eight strikeouts and notched his first quality start since returning from the injured list.