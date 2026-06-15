Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Fans seven during loss Sunday

Arrighetti (7-2) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Sunday's outing was one of Arrighetti's roughest of the season, as the right-hander surrendered a season-high eight hits and the four runs allowed matched his season high. After limiting opponents to two or fewer earned runs in each of his first eight starts, he has now yielded three or more runs in three straight outings. The regression is surprising given his underlying metrics -- Arrighetti entered the start with a 29.5 percent hard-hit rate allowed, ranking in the 94th percentile among MLB pitchers. Despite the recent slide, he still owns an excellent 2.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 60:32 K:BB across 63 innings. Arrighetti is scheduled to face Cleveland in his next start.