Arrighetti (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Royals after giving up seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in three innings.

Arrighetti was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to make his big-league debut Wednesday, but he labored during his time on the mound, placing only 47 of his 79 pitches for strikes before being pulled ahead of the bottom of the fourth inning. On a positive note, Arrighetti kept the ball in the yard and only two of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases. Despite the uninspiring debut, with both Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Framber Valdez (elbow) on the shelf, Arrighetti will get at least one more turn through the rotation, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.