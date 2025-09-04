Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Likely done for regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Astros manager Joe Espada said they are still waiting on Arrighetti's (elbow) MRI results Thursday, but that a return during the regular season is unlikely, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Arrighetti was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation. He is unlikely to return during the regular season given the timing this late into the season.
