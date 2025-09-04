default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Astros manager Joe Espada said they are still waiting on Arrighetti's (elbow) MRI results Thursday, but that a return during the regular season is unlikely, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation. He is unlikely to return during the regular season given the timing this late into the season.

More News