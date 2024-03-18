Arrigehetti has a realistic chance to make his big-league debut in 2024, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McTaggart hasn't pitched many official innings this spring, and he was tagged for five earned runs across three innings by the Phillies on March 8. However, he started Houston's Spring Breakout game Sunday and impressed by showcasing his five-pitch mix. Arrighetti threw 64 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023, though he wasn't all that sharp with only a 62:36 K:BB. Nevertheless, he may be called upon in 2024, particularly with the Astros dealing with several injuries to their pitching staff.