Arrighetti was placed on the minor-league injured list Saturday with a right forearm contusion, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The timing of the injury seemingly ends Arrighetti's season, but it's a positive that he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of muscle issue. The 2021 sixth-round pick reached Triple-A for the first time this season but saw his numbers tail off once he got there. His strikeout rate fell to 23.1 percent after coming in at 31.2 percent at the Double-A level, while his walk rate jumped from 9.1 percent to 13.4 percent. The result was an uninspiring 4.64 ERA and a 5.36 FIP.