Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Playing catch from 70 feet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti (thumb) played catch from 70 feet while traveling with the team during its weekend series against Cleveland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Arrighetti has made slow progress since breaking his thumb in early April. The injury is now completely healed, but he is building back up as if it were spring training. As a result, Arrighetti is not expected to return until July.
