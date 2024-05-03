Arrighetti allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday.

Arrighetti struggled with a trio of losses and a 10.97 ERA over his first three starts, but he was much more effective against the Guardians on Thursday. The right-hander went a season-high 5.2 frames and tied a season low with two runs allowed, falling just one out shy of a quality start. Despite the promising outing, Arrighetti could drop out of Houston rotation soon with Cristian Javier (neck) making progress toward a return from the injured list.