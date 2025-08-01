Arrighetti (thumb) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Sugar Land. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Arrighetti made his third rehab outing and his first at the Triple-A level, and though his results weren't great, he built up to 79 pitches (50 strikes) and seemingly came out of the appearance feeling healthy. Assuming Arrighetti comes out of his next bullpen session no worse for the wear, the Astros could activate him from the 60-day injured list to make a start during their series in Miami early next week. Arrighetti has been on the shelf since April 8 after suffering a right thumb fracture when he was struck by a flyball during a pregame batting practice session.